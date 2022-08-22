Globex Mining Enterprises (TSE:GMX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.86

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSE:GMX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.86 and last traded at C$0.86, with a volume of 58324 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.92.

Globex Mining Enterprises Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 130.33 and a current ratio of 130.91. The company has a market cap of C$47.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15.

Globex Mining Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It has a mineral portfolio of approximately 204 early to mid-stage exploration, development, and royalty properties containing base metals, including copper, nickel, zinc, and lead; precious metals, such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium; specialty metals and minerals comprising manganese, vanadium, titanium oxide, iron, molybdenum, lithium, cobalt, scandium, and antimony, as well as rare earths and associated elements; and industrial minerals consisting of mica, silica, potassic feldspar, pyrophyllite, kaolin, talc, and magnesite.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globex Mining Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globex Mining Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.