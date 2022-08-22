Globe Telecom, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.32 (OTCMKTS:GTMEY)

Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Monday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Globe Telecom Stock Performance

Shares of GTMEY stock opened at $42.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.45. Globe Telecom has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $42.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GTMEY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Globe Telecom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup lowered Globe Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Globe Telecom Company Profile

Globe Telecom, Inc provides telecommunications services to individual customers, small and medium-sized businesses, and corporate and enterprise clients in the Philippines. The company operates through Mobile Communications Services and Wireline Communication Services segments. It offers digital wireless communications services under the Globe Postpaid and Prepaid, and Touch Mobile brands; long distance communication or carrier services; broadband, as well as wireline voice and data communication services; and electronic payment and remittance services under the GCash brand.

