Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target Raised to $248.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Cowen from $220.00 to $248.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GLOB. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Globant from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush decreased their target price on Globant to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered Globant from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen cut their target price on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Globant from $360.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $280.14.

Globant Price Performance

Shares of Globant stock opened at $224.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 74.58 and a beta of 1.50. Globant has a 1 year low of $159.56 and a 1 year high of $354.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globant

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $429.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.22 million. Globant had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Globant will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Globant during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Globant by 2,171.4% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Globant by 852.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

