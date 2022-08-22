Gameswap Price Reaches $0.58 (GSWAP)

Gameswap (GSWAP) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 22nd. One Gameswap coin can now be bought for $0.58 or 0.00002732 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Gameswap has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. Gameswap has a market cap of $6.51 million and $16,254.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gameswap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,284.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004681 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003703 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002402 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00128122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00032029 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00080440 BTC.

Gameswap Coin Profile

Gameswap (CRYPTO:GSWAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org.

Buying and Selling Gameswap

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gameswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gameswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gameswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gameswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.