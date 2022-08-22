GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.7% per year over the last three years.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of GNT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.73. 18,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,329. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.20. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $5.84.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (GNT)
- Oil Services: Who Will Lead The Rebound?
- Analog Devices Reveals Semiconductor Demand Problems
- Three Ways To Find Hot Stocks In A Tepid Market
- Here are the Multiple Stages of a Bear Market
- 3 August Earnings Reports With ‘Wow’ Potential
Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.