GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.7% per year over the last three years.

Get GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust alerts:

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of GNT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.73. 18,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,329. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.20. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $5.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 354,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 8.4% in the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 71,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 18.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,727 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 140.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 182,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 106,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 296,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 31,559 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.