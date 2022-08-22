Gala Price Reaches $0.0524 on Top Exchanges (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Gala coin can currently be bought for about $0.0524 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gala has a market capitalization of $365.39 million and $199.42 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gala has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Gala

Gala (CRYPTO:GALA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. The official website for Gala is gala.games. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

