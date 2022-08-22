G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) rose 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.40 and last traded at $13.39. Approximately 4,241 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,005,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.62.

GTHX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.53.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 80,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $1,011,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTHX. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. 61.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

