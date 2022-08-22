FYDcoin (FYD) Market Capitalization Hits $660,432.57

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One FYDcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, FYDcoin has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. FYDcoin has a market cap of $660,432.57 and approximately $870.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.16 or 0.00237145 BTC.
- EUNO (EUNO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- 1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000499 BTC.
- Axe (AXE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000046 BTC.
- SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Netrum (NTR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000077 BTC.
- ImageCoin (IMG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
FYDcoin Coin Profile
FYD is a coin. It launched on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 624,427,444 coins. The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com. FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin.
FYDcoin Coin Trading
