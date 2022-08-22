FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Gap Down to $4.26

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.26, but opened at $4.08. FuelCell Energy shares last traded at $4.08, with a volume of 151,536 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

FuelCell Energy Stock Down 5.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 7.41 and a quick ratio of 6.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.32 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 120.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in FuelCell Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 151,575 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,305 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 151,840 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,109 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. 42.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

Featured Stories

