Front Row Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 99.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,216 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 147,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 71,706 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 8,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 284,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,344,000 after acquiring an additional 141,233 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,173,000 after acquiring an additional 60,647 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 44,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 22,012 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.06. 65,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,027,788. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.44. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

