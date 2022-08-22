Front Row Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the quarter. ABB makes up about 1.1% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in ABB by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in ABB by 166.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ABB in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in ABB in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ABB in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

Get ABB alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ABB. Bank of America downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on ABB from CHF 37 to CHF 35 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ABB in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.03.

ABB Stock Down 4.1 %

ABB Profile

ABB traded down $1.21 on Monday, hitting $28.51. 91,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,312,571. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $39.11. The company has a market cap of $56.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.64.

(Get Rating)

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.