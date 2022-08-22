Front Row Advisors LLC Has $3.42 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 1.4% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:TSM traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.38. The company had a trading volume of 279,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,418,182. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $73.74 and a one year high of $145.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 40.53%. Analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 28.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen set a $100.00 price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

