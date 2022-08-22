Front Row Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,608 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Autodesk by 1,136.4% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 81.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 125.0% in the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Autodesk stock traded down $5.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $217.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,026. The company has a market cap of $47.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.57, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.73. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $344.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADSK. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $264.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $216.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.