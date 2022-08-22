Front Row Advisors LLC Acquires 2,675 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 23,667,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,047,000 after purchasing an additional 407,988 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,411,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,416,000 after purchasing an additional 915,251 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 108.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,292,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268,354 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,802,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,182,000 after acquiring an additional 113,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 101.4% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,556,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,601 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA SCHH traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $22.66. 42,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,508,409. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $26.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.77 and a 200-day moving average of $23.03.

