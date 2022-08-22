Front Row Advisors LLC Acquires 135 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 2,328.7% in the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 85,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after buying an additional 81,506 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 52,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,665,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broadleaf Partners LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $6,104,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.61.

Analog Devices Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ ADI traded down $4.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $163.82. 81,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,658,309. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.57. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.50 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The firm has a market cap of $85.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 83.98%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at $14,993,793.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at $421,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,135 shares of company stock valued at $6,747,882 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

