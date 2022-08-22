Friendz (FDZ) Market Cap Tops $225,609.89

Friendz (FDZ) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. Friendz has a market cap of $225,609.89 and $39,793.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Friendz coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Friendz has traded down 18% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Friendz Profile

Friendz (CRYPTO:FDZ) is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 516,152,388 coins. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Friendz Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

