FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 63,026 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,144,755 shares.The stock last traded at $10.48 and had previously closed at $10.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FREY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Monday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on FREYR Battery to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

FREYR Battery Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.30. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FREYR Battery will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 8.8% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 1.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 130,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 158.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 22.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 653.2% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

FREYR Battery Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

Read More

