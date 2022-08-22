Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Fossil Group Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of FOSL opened at $4.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.99 million, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.57. Fossil Group has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $70,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,215,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,703,809.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fossil Group

Fossil Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Fossil Group by 1,781.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 422,705 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 400,239 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fossil Group by 176.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 625,670 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 399,334 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fossil Group by 15.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,394,398 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $12,379,000 after purchasing an additional 327,515 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Fossil Group by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,500,482 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $15,440,000 after purchasing an additional 262,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Fossil Group by 15.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,371,885 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 185,200 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

