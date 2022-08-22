Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
Fossil Group Stock Down 4.5 %
Shares of FOSL opened at $4.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.99 million, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.57. Fossil Group has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.64.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $70,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,215,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,703,809.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Fossil Group
Fossil Group Company Profile
Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.
