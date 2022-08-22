Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Guggenheim

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Guggenheim to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.66% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. OTR Global lowered shares of Foot Locker to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.55.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of FL traded down $1.53 on Monday, reaching $36.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,383,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,995,158. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $60.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.10 and a 200-day moving average of $30.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Foot Locker had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Foot Locker by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,129,401 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $241,118,000 after buying an additional 386,775 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Foot Locker by 5.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,452,787 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $132,070,000 after buying an additional 235,978 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Foot Locker by 10.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,253,691 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $126,169,000 after buying an additional 389,754 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Foot Locker by 9.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,895,754 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $73,118,000 after buying an additional 248,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Foot Locker by 56.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,103,775 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $27,871,000 after buying an additional 398,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.