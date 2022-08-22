Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Issues Earnings Results

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 23.04%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. Foot Locker updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.25-$4.45 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $4.25-4.45 EPS.
Foot Locker Stock Up 20.0 %
FL stock traded up $6.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.39. 26,665,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,878,088. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $61.50.
Foot Locker Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 32.65%.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.19.
About Foot Locker
Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.
