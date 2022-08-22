Flow (FLOW) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $76.02 Million

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Over the last week, Flow has traded down 24.4% against the dollar. Flow has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and $76.02 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow coin can currently be bought for $2.05 or 0.00009747 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004749 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.90 or 0.00787931 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Flow Profile

Flow was first traded on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,390,757,889 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Flow

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

