First Washington CORP Makes New $5.39 Million Investment in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

First Washington CORP bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,391,000. T. Rowe Price Group comprises approximately 2.2% of First Washington CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $387,395,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,442,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,427,600,000 after acquiring an additional 900,933 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,159,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $424,714,000 after acquiring an additional 668,099 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 852.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 704,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $106,468,000 after acquiring an additional 630,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,103,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,380,057,000 after acquiring an additional 274,795 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $123.49. 22,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,856. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.09 and its 200-day moving average is $130.83. The firm has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.72 and a 52 week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TROW. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

