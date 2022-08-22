First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on First United from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ FUNC opened at $18.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.68. First United has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The company has a market cap of $124.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.74.

First United ( NASDAQ:FUNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. First United had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 29.46%. The firm had revenue of $18.38 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUNC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in First United by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in First United during the 1st quarter valued at $617,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First United during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First United by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in First United by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.06% of the company’s stock.

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

