First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 17,505 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 560,014 shares.The stock last traded at $144.73 and had previously closed at $148.06.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.19.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,333,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 1,187,726.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 534,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,900,000 after buying an additional 534,477 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,035,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,130,000 after buying an additional 243,784 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 172.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,843,000 after acquiring an additional 74,027 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 558.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 72,907 shares during the period.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

