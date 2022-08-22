Financial Comparison: ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) vs. Sophiris Bio (OTCMKTS:SPHS)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Rating) and Sophiris Bio (OTCMKTS:SPHS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and Sophiris Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASLAN Pharmaceuticals $3.00 million 21.28 -$31.32 million ($0.66) -1.39 Sophiris Bio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sophiris Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ASLAN Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASLAN Pharmaceuticals N/A -76.93% -45.13% Sophiris Bio N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sophiris Bio has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and Sophiris Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASLAN Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67 Sophiris Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 446.33%. Given ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ASLAN Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Sophiris Bio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.7% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Sophiris Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions. It has a joint venture with JAGUAHR Therapeutics Pte. Ltd. and Bukwang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop immuno-oncology therapeutics for markets targeting the AhR pathway. Its partners include Almirall, Array BioPharma, and CSL Limited. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Sophiris Bio

(Get Rating)

Sophiris Bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The company was founded by James L. Heppell in May 2003 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

