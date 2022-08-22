Financial Analysis: Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) and CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA)

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) and Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.7% of CEVA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.2% of Bitfarms shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of CEVA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CEVA and Bitfarms, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CEVA 0 0 2 0 3.00 Bitfarms 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

CEVA currently has a consensus price target of $51.67, suggesting a potential upside of 60.26%. Bitfarms has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 233.33%. Given Bitfarms’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bitfarms is more favorable than CEVA.

This table compares CEVA and Bitfarms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEVA 0.66% 2.07% 1.75% Bitfarms -55.75% 3.98% 3.02%

Risk and Volatility

CEVA has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bitfarms has a beta of 3.12, meaning that its share price is 212% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CEVA and Bitfarms’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEVA $122.71 million 6.10 $400,000.00 $0.04 806.20 Bitfarms $169.49 million 1.76 $22.13 million ($0.50) -3.00

Bitfarms has higher revenue and earnings than CEVA. Bitfarms is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CEVA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc. operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI). The company licenses a family of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies, and integrated IP solutions, including DSP-based platforms for 5G baseband processing in mobile, IoT, and infrastructure; imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled devices; audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets; sensor fusion software and inertial measurement unit solutions for hearables, wearables, AR/VR, PC, robotics, remote controls, and IoT; and wireless IoT for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 4/5/6/6E, Ultra-wideband (UWB), and NB-IoT. Its technologies are licensed to companies, which design, manufacture, market, and sell application-specific integrated circuits and application-specific standard products to mobile, consumer, automotive, robotics, industrial, aerospace and defense, and IoT companies for incorporation into various end products. The company delivers its DSP cores, platforms, and AI processors in the form of a hardware description language definition; and offers development platforms, software development kits, and software debug tools that facilitate system design, debug, and software development. The company licenses its technology through a direct sales force. The company was formerly known as ParthusCeva, Inc. and changed its name to CEVA, Inc. in December 2003. CEVA, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also undertakes hosting of third-party mining hardware. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

