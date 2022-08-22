Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Bought by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 494,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,048 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises about 2.5% of Vicus Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Vicus Capital owned 1.02% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $24,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1,345.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FBND stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,599. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $53.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.39.

