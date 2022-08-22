Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Shares Acquired by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 707,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,731 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Vicus Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $14,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FENY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Bank of Marin boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 40,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 24,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FENY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.88. 25,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,093. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.77.

