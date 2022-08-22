Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Position Increased by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,557 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,860 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.18% of Farmers National Banc worth $6,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Farmers National Banc during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Farmers National Banc during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares during the last quarter. 38.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farmers National Banc Stock Performance

FMNB stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.38. 754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,380. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $489.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Farmers National Banc Dividend Announcement

Farmers National Banc ( NASDAQ:FMNB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The business had revenue of $41.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.65 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 30.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on Farmers National Banc from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Farmers National Banc news, Director Edward Muransky purchased 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,440.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 103,627 shares in the company, valued at $149,222,880. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Edward Muransky bought 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,440.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 103,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,222,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory C. Bestic bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.20 per share, with a total value of $56,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 25,710 shares of company stock worth $2,429,882 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

