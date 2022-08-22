F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Stock Position Lowered by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,980 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNB. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in F.N.B. by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,324,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,630 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 16,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 56,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

F.N.B. Price Performance

NYSE FNB traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $12.42. The stock had a trading volume of 10,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,745. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average of $12.11. F.N.B. Co. has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.04%.

F.N.B. Profile

(Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.