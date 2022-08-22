Expensify (EXFY) and Its Peers Head to Head Analysis

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) is one of 411 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Expensify to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.3% of Expensify shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of Expensify shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Expensify and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expensify 0 0 7 0 3.00 Expensify Competitors 1632 11261 24189 527 2.63

Profitability

Expensify currently has a consensus target price of $24.29, indicating a potential upside of 16.26%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 32.92%. Given Expensify’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Expensify has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Expensify and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expensify -27.02% 18.66% 5.05% Expensify Competitors -74.00% -84.06% -9.32%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Expensify and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Expensify $142.84 million -$13.56 million -17.55 Expensify Competitors $1.82 billion $286.72 million 30.79

Expensify’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Expensify. Expensify is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Expensify beats its competitors on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc. provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel. It also offers track and submit plans for individuals. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Portland, Oregon.

