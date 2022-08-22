Exen Coin Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.06 Million (BTXN)

Exen Coin (BTXN) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. Exen Coin has a total market cap of $4.06 million and $260,973.00 worth of Exen Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Exen Coin has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. One Exen Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001447 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001581 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002155 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00769779 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Exen Coin
Exen Coin’s official Twitter account is @Bitexencom.
Buying and Selling Exen Coin
Receive News & Updates for Exen Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exen Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.