Exen Coin Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.06 Million (BTXN)

Exen Coin (BTXN) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. Exen Coin has a total market cap of $4.06 million and $260,973.00 worth of Exen Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Exen Coin has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. One Exen Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001447 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00769779 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Exen Coin

Exen Coin’s official Twitter account is @Bitexencom.

