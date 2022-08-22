Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Receives 31.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 31.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Excelerate Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James began coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Excelerate Energy to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Excelerate Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Cincinnati Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the second quarter valued at $94,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the second quarter valued at $173,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the second quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the second quarter worth about $258,000.

EE stock opened at 25.42 on Monday. Excelerate Energy has a twelve month low of 18.31 and a twelve month high of 30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 22.40 and its 200-day moving average is 39.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

About Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

