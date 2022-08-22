EtherGem Market Capitalization Achieves $119,068.76 (EGEM)

EtherGem (EGEM) traded up 15.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One EtherGem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, EtherGem has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. EtherGem has a total market capitalization of $119,068.76 and approximately $670.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004669 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,452.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004668 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003788 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00128427 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00032743 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00094051 BTC.

EtherGem Profile

EtherGem (EGEM) is a coin. It launched on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io. EtherGem’s official website is egem.io. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EtherGem

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

