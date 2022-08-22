Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Lowered to $308.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $310.00 to $308.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Edward Jones upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $330.33.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of EL opened at $273.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $258.89 and its 200 day moving average is $265.72. The company has a market capitalization of $97.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.97. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $225.39 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

