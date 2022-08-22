Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Trading Down 7.6%

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $61.36 and last traded at $61.72. Approximately 3,581 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 169,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.82.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ESTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Establishment Labs Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.17 and its 200 day moving average is $61.00.
Institutional Trading of Establishment Labs
About Establishment Labs
Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.
