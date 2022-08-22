Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Trading Down 7.6%

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $61.36 and last traded at $61.72. Approximately 3,581 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 169,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.82.

ESTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.17 and its 200 day moving average is $61.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 40.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Establishment Labs by 35.7% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Establishment Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,560,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Establishment Labs by 28.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Establishment Labs by 8.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

