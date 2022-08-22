Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Shares Sold by Granite Point Capital Management L.P.

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.05% of Establishment Labs worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESTA. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 336,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,669,000 after purchasing an additional 86,728 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 8.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Establishment Labs by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Establishment Labs by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,638,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 34,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ESTA traded down $1.21 on Monday, reaching $65.61. 270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,884. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 1.11. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.93 and a fifty-two week high of $93.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.17 and a 200 day moving average of $61.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ESTA shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Establishment Labs from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

