Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target Increased to $324.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $299.00 to $324.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ESS. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $371.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet cut Essex Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $352.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $333.00 price objective on Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.88.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $290.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.01. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $250.62 and a 12-month high of $363.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 434.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

