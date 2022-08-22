Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Lifted to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $57.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $53.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.60.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE WTRG opened at $51.75 on Thursday. Essential Utilities has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $53.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.70.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $448.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Essential Utilities will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Utilities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,705,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,795,000 after buying an additional 2,099,072 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,683,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,044,000 after buying an additional 229,596 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,218,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,886,000 after purchasing an additional 449,065 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,554,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,221,000 after purchasing an additional 23,204 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,431,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,403 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.