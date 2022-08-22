ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) and CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) Critical Analysis

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) and CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

ESS Tech has a beta of 3.13, indicating that its stock price is 213% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBAK Energy Technology has a beta of 2.84, indicating that its stock price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get ESS Tech alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ESS Tech and CBAK Energy Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESS Tech N/A N/A -$477.12 million ($7.29) -0.56 CBAK Energy Technology $52.67 million 2.23 $61.49 million $0.34 3.88

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CBAK Energy Technology has higher revenue and earnings than ESS Tech. ESS Tech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CBAK Energy Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

44.1% of ESS Tech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.4% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of ESS Tech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ESS Tech and CBAK Energy Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESS Tech N/A -57.87% -34.07% CBAK Energy Technology 17.50% -0.71% -0.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ESS Tech and CBAK Energy Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESS Tech 0 3 6 0 2.67 CBAK Energy Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

ESS Tech currently has a consensus target price of $14.64, indicating a potential upside of 259.68%. Given ESS Tech’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe ESS Tech is more favorable than CBAK Energy Technology.

Summary

CBAK Energy Technology beats ESS Tech on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ESS Tech

(Get Rating)

ESS Tech, Inc., an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

About CBAK Energy Technology

(Get Rating)

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Korea, Europe, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools. The company was formerly known as China BAK Battery, Inc. and changed its name to CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. in January 2017. CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Dalian, China.

Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.