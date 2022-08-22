Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Equity Commonwealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th.
Equity Commonwealth Price Performance
Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $27.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -398.09 and a beta of 0.20. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $28.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.16.
About Equity Commonwealth
Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.
