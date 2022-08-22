Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for August 22nd (AZN, BOWFF, BRKR, DAO, ELV, FL, GMYTF, KAOOY, SNDR, SWONF)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, August 22nd:

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a reduce rating.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has C$62.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$58.00.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR)

was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $80.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $70.00.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) was upgraded by analysts at CICC Research from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) was upgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $580.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $490.00.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) was upgraded by analysts at William Blair to a hold rating. They currently have $29.00 target price on the stock.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) was upgraded by analysts at Williams Trading from a sell rating to a hold rating.

GMO Payment Gateway (OTCMKTS:GMYTF) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

KAO (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $28.00 target price on the stock.

SoftwareONE (OTCMKTS:SWONF) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have CHF 18 target price on the stock.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $10.30.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $10.90 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $7.80.

