Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for August 22nd (AZN, BOWFF, BRKR, DAO, ELV, FL, GMYTF, KAOOY, SNDR, SWONF)

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, August 22nd:

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a reduce rating.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has C$62.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$58.00.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $80.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $70.00.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) was upgraded by analysts at CICC Research from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) was upgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $580.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $490.00.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) was upgraded by analysts at William Blair to a hold rating. They currently have $29.00 target price on the stock.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) was upgraded by analysts at Williams Trading from a sell rating to a hold rating.

GMO Payment Gateway (OTCMKTS:GMYTF) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

KAO (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $28.00 target price on the stock.

SoftwareONE (OTCMKTS:SWONF) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have CHF 18 target price on the stock.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $10.30.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $10.90 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $7.80.

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.