Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Sets New 12-Month High at $39.83

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.83 and last traded at $39.83, with a volume of 1050 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.44.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EQNR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equinor ASA from 287.00 to 304.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.56.

Equinor ASA Stock Up 3.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.89. The stock has a market cap of $129.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The business had revenue of $36.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 378.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 2,643.5% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Equinor ASA by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

