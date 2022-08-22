Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Holdings Cut by Edgewood Management LLC

Edgewood Management LLC decreased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,324,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,205,879 shares during the quarter. Equinix makes up about 2.0% of Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $982,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $823.00 to $822.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $818.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

Equinix Trading Down 2.2 %

In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total transaction of $713,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,876,249.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total transaction of $713,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,876,249.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,507 shares of company stock valued at $3,200,696. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $15.33 on Monday, reaching $681.46. 2,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $665.24 and its 200-day moving average is $690.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $606.12 and a 1-year high of $885.26.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.39%.

Equinix Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.