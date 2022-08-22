ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Stock Position Lifted by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,360 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ePlus were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLUS. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ePlus by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 1.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 6.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 2.0% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Get ePlus alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at ePlus

ePlus Stock Down 1.0 %

In other news, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 9,898 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $553,496.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,904,484.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUS traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.83. 1,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,249. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. ePlus inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.70 and a fifty-two week high of $69.74.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $458.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.25 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 5.61%. On average, analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

ePlus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.