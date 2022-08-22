Epic Cash (EPIC) Price Tops $0.60

Epic Cash (EPIC) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, Epic Cash has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Epic Cash has a total market cap of $8.85 million and approximately $4,672.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Epic Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00002808 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Epic Cash alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,284.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004681 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003703 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002402 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00128122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00032029 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00080440 BTC.

Epic Cash Coin Profile

Epic Cash (EPIC) is a coin. Epic Cash’s total supply is 14,807,488 coins. Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Epic Cash’s official message board is medium.com/epic-cash. The official website for Epic Cash is epic.tech.

Epic Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a community-driven project based on the fair distribution principle and will never have a pre-mine or an ICO. EPIC is a tech company that aims to create supporting tools to make the crypto world easier for the trader. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Epic Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Epic Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Epic Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Epic Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Epic Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.