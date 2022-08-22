Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,233 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,143 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,237,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,760,000 after acquiring an additional 115,519 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 82,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 25,451 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,462,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,739,000 after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,992,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $103,050,000 after purchasing an additional 160,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $516,000. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 19,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,342. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 19,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,342. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 1.0 %

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.70. The company had a trading volume of 76,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,714,229. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.41 and its 200-day moving average is $25.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.16. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.97%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 85.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Stories

