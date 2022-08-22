Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Shares Up 5.3%

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.39 and last traded at $15.33. 11,651 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,337,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.56.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EHAB. Citigroup began coverage on Enhabit in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Enhabit in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHAB. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enhabit during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enhabit during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enhabit during the second quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Enhabit during the second quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Enhabit during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,262,000.
Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.
