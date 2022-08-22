Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Shares Up 5.3%

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.39 and last traded at $15.33. 11,651 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,337,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EHAB. Citigroup began coverage on Enhabit in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Enhabit in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Enhabit Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Insider Transactions at Enhabit

Institutional Trading of Enhabit

In other Enhabit news, CEO Barbara Ann Jacobsmeyer acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 238,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,730.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Leo I. Higdon, Jr. acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $61,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,065. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Barbara Ann Jacobsmeyer acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $413,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,730.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 40,912 shares of company stock valued at $563,185.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHAB. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enhabit during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enhabit during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enhabit during the second quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Enhabit during the second quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Enhabit during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,262,000.

Enhabit Company Profile

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

Featured Stories

