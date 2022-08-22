Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) PT Raised to €24.50

Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €19.50 ($19.90) to €24.50 ($25.00) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC raised shares of Engie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Engie from €14.00 ($14.29) to €15.50 ($15.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Engie from €18.00 ($18.37) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Engie from €17.00 ($17.35) to €17.50 ($17.86) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Engie stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.03. 152,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,976. Engie has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.92.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

