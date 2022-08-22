Electrum Dark Price Reaches $0.0001 (ELD)

Electrum Dark (ELD) traded down 90.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Electrum Dark coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded 93.7% lower against the US dollar. Electrum Dark has a market cap of $245.01 and $41.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electrum Dark Profile

ELD is a coin. Its launch date was March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Electrum Dark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrum Dark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electrum Dark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

